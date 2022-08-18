FORT MORGAN, Ala. (WKRG) — The sailboat that washed ashore Fort Morgan Thursday, Aug. 11 was removed Thursday afternoon.

The 40-foot long sailboat “Living the Dream” washed ashore overnight with neither of the two owners on board.

The owners came by last week and took all of their belongings they told WKRG. The owners said the boat was “their home” where they have lived for the last couple of years around Fairhope Pier.

The owners told News 5 they are not there and said “they didn’t want to witness this as it was too depressing.”