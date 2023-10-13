MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — Baker and Mary G. Montgomery High School will square off Friday night in the Battle of West Mobile, which is the “5th Quarter: Game of the Week” for week eight.

MGM — which leads the all-time series 31-26-2, dating back to 1951 — stands at 7-0 for the year and 4-0 in 7A Region 1 play.

Meanwhile, Baker is 6-1 and 4-0 7A Region 1 play, so this matchup has plenty of Region 1 implications.

This game will feature two high-powered offenses led by two of the top signal callers in Alabama: MGM quarterback and South Alabama commit Jared Hollins, and Baker quarterback and Mississippi State commit Josh Flowers.

This one has the potential to be a classic, and News 5’s Simone and Gerhard are live at MGM before kickoff to preview this matchup.