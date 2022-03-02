MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — The Lenten Season for many Christians around the world begins with Ash Wednesday. All over the Gulf Coast Christians will attend churches to partake in Mass or services. The Cathedral-Basilica of the Immaculate Conception will be broadcasted here at 12:10 p.m.

The Cathedral-Basilica of the Immaculate Conception is 1 of 89 Basilicas around the United States. A Basilica is a Church within the Catholic faith where the head of the Catholic Church, the Pope, holds his seat in case he visits. A Basilica houses the Umbraculum, a triangular-looking “umbrella” that is used as a symbol of the Pope. These Umbraculums indicate if a Pope visits he will visit at the Basilica.

Out of all 89 Basilicas in the United States, only 15 are Cathedral-Basilicas.

A Cathedral is the head of the Diocese of the Catholic Church, this church houses where the Bishop’s seat of the Church resides. In the United States, there are 193 Cathedrals of the Roman Catholic Church and 20 Cathedrals of the Eastern Catholic Church.

In 1850, 35 years after the founding of the Diocese of Mobile (became Arch-Diocese in 1980), celebrated a patronal feast, the Immaculate Conception, by consecrating a Cathedral whose cornerstone was laid in 1835.

The foundation of the new Cathedral was 162 feet by 90 feet and it met the vision for “the future of Mobile.”

If you wish to read the full history of the Cathedral-Basilica of the Immaculate Conception click here.

For Catholics, this is a day of fasting, therefore this is not a holy day of obligation, which means Mass is not mandatory.