MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — There are plenty of ways to honor America’s war dead on both sides of Mobile Bay–with some Memorial Day observances starting just after dawn.

There are so many things happening, odds are there’s something happening near you.

At Battleship Memorial Park, you have the annual flag-lowering ceremony starting at 7 at the Vietnam Memorial. Also starting at 7, if you travel through the heart of Baldwin County you might pass the annual Flag Relay that honors the fallen through central Baldwin.

At 8:30 Mobile National Cemetery will play host to the annual Memorial Day Ceremony.

At 9 Satsuma will have its Memorial Day observance at City Hall.

At 9:30 there will be a memorial day observance at the William F Green Veterans home in Bay Minette.

At 10 Fairhope will hold its memorial day event at American Legion Post 199.

Also at 10 is Silverhill’s memorial day observance. This is not a complete list but for more events check this link.