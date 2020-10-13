Lines outside the Mobile Elections Office for absentee voting

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — Some long lines were spotted at the Mobile elections office Tuesday, as many are choosing to fill out absentee ballots this year.

A steady stream of people were seen going to the elections office with their absentee ballots on Tuesday.

“We’re voting today,” said Gwen Williams, who turned in her absentee ballot.

She and dozens of other voters brought their filled out ballots or applications for an absentee ballot, and got in line outside the Government Plaza Annex building in Downtown Mobile.

“We didn’t want to have to stand in long lines on Election Day. We’re older now, we didn’t want to stand in long lines and be around a lot of people. We thought this was going to be less – be fewer people. But it looks like there’s quite a few people here too,” Williams said.

At times, the line went outside the front door and around the corner.

“It takes about 15 minutes, it’s just getting in line,” said voter Patrick Crabtree, as he explained how long it took to get his ballot and cast his vote.

At other times Tuesday afternoon, there was a much shorter line.

Mobile County Probate Judge, Don Davis, is encouraging those worried about voting in person this year, to vote absentee.

According to the Mobile County Probate Court, as of this morning, more than 12,000 people have submitted an application for an absentee ballot. As of today, more than 7,000 actual ballots have already been returned.

Oct. 29 is the last day to request an absentee ballot.

