Lightning dangers as told by professionals

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) – News 5’s Caroline Carithers talked with weather professionals about the dangers of lightning and how to best prepare for severe storm season.

Carithers spoke with Lead Forecaster John Purdy, from the National Weather Service in Mobile, Mobile County Emergency Management Agency’s Director of Plans and Operations John Kilcullen, as well as Norman, Okla., National Weather Service’s Jeffrey Peters.

Purdy explains that it is usually the first lightning bolt of a storm that ends in fatalities. When people don’t hear thunder, it is difficult to assume lightning.

Peters reinforces this point when he informs us that “lightning can strike up to 10 miles away from a storm.”

Kilcullen warns “laying flat on the ground is not recommended. If you’re outside in an exposed area, we recommend getting in a low crouched position.”

Many people think that cars are safe in lightning because they are grounded due to the rubber tires. Although cars are generally safe in lightning, it is because the metal frame disperses the shock. Just make sure you are not touching anything metal in the vehicle!

For more information and tips and tricks, check out the video!