Lighting replacement along I-10, I-65 to begin Dec. 12

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — Beginning Dec. 12, the city of Mobile will be replacing and upgrading hundreds of lighting fixtures along Interstates 10 and 65 to improve safety and the appearance of these major routes.

Earlier this year, the Mobile City Council approved $2 million to repair, upgrade and replace 1,600 lights along Interstates 10 and 65 with new LED bulbs. The project will make the highly trafficked areas safer for motorists by improving visibility at night and repairing multiple lights that sustained damage during hurricanes last fall.

The project complements Alabama Power’s ongoing efforts to upgrade lighting fixtures throughout the community with LED lights. To date, Alabama Power has converted more than 18,000 of its own lights to LED. The city has converted another 2,529 light fixtures across Mobile.

The project, expected to take about 40 days, will require some temporary lane and ramp closures along the interstates.

Interstate LED Replacement Schedule