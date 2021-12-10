Lighting replacement along I-10, I-65 to begin Dec. 12

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — Beginning Dec. 12, the city of Mobile will be replacing and upgrading hundreds of lighting fixtures along Interstates 10 and 65 to improve safety and the appearance of these major routes.
Earlier this year, the Mobile City Council approved $2 million to repair, upgrade and replace 1,600 lights along Interstates 10 and 65 with new LED bulbs. The project will make the highly trafficked areas safer for motorists by improving visibility at night and repairing multiple lights that sustained damage during hurricanes last fall.
The project complements Alabama Power’s ongoing efforts to upgrade lighting fixtures throughout the community with LED lights. To date, Alabama Power has converted more than 18,000 of its own lights to LED. The city has converted another 2,529 light fixtures across Mobile.
The project, expected to take about 40 days, will require some temporary lane and ramp closures along the interstates.
Interstate LED Replacement Schedule
- Dec.12 (nighttime operations)
- 9 p.m. to 5 a.m.
- I-65 NB from Hwy 90 to Springhill Ave, outside lane closure
- I-65 SB from US 45 to Springhill Ave, outside lane closure
- Dec. 13 (nighttime operations) – I-65 SB from US 45 to Hwy 90, outside lane closure
- 9 p.m. to 5 a.m.
- I-65 NB from Springhill Ave to US-45, outside lane closure
- I-65 SB from Springhill Ave to US-90, outside lane closure
- Dec. 14 (nighttime operations)
- 8 p.m. to 5 a.m.
- I-10 EB from I-65 to Virginia St, inside lane closure
- Dec. 15 (nighttime operations)
- 8 p.m. to 5 a.m.
- I-10 WB from Virginia St to I-65, inside lane closure
- Dec. 16 (nighttime operations)
- 8 p.m. to 5 a.m. except for Bayway, which will be 9 p.m. to 5 a.m.
- I-65 SB Ramp to I-10 EB, ramp closure
- Dauphin Island Parkway
- SB DIP Ramp to EB I-10, ramp closure
- NB DIP Ramp to EB I-10, ramp closure
- NB & SB DIP, outside lane closure
- I-10 EB & WB from Wallace Tunnel to Mobile City Limits (Tensaw River) , outside lane closure
- Dec. 20 (daytime operations)
- Michigan Avenue Interchange, rolling lane closure
- I-10 Service Roads between Broad and Duval, rolling lane closure
- I-165 NB from Water St to Bay Bridge Road, inside lane closure
- Dec. 21 (daytime operations)
- Bay Bridge Road & Cochrane Bridge from I-165 to East end of Cochrane Bridge (EB & WB), outside lane closure
- Jan. 3 (nighttime operations)
- 9 p.m. to 5 a.m.
- I-65 SB off ramp at US 90, outside lane closure
- US 90 EB & WB from I-65 to Lakeside Dr, outside lane closure
- Jan. 4 (nighttime operations)
- 8 p.m. to 5 a.m.
- I-10 EB off ramp at DIP
- I-10 WB off ramp at DIP