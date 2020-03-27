Light It Up Mobile event to help support our Medical community

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG)- Residents of Mobile are getting together to support our Medical community this Sunday at 7 p.m.! This event is called “Light It Up Mobile” and anyone can attend!

All you have to do is go to your local hospital parking lot and turn on your flashers for the patients and doctors to see! These are the hospitals participating: Providence, Spring Hill, Mobile Infirmary, USA Women’s and Children’s and USA Hospital.

News 5 Colleen Peterson spoke with Janet Rivera who organized this event. She explained how she wants the hard-working doctors and patients at the hospitals to see how much we care for them during hard times.

“My hope would just be that we could bring encouragement to the patients that are there in isolation that have limited visitation if any at all,” Janet explained. “I hope that they would just be able to look out the window and know that they are genially being thought of and lifted up in prayer.”

You can find more information about the event on their Facebook event page labeled ‘Light It Up Mobile’.

