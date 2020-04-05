Light it Up event continues to support medical community

Mobile, Ala. (WKRG)- Residents of Mobile continue to come together to support the medical community for the “Light it Up” event.
All you have to do is go to any participating hospital parking lot and turn on your flashers for the patients and doctors to see!
Participating Hospitals:
- Providence
- Spring Hill
- Mobile Infirmary
- USA Women’s and Children’s
- USA Hospital
