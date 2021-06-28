Lifetime Alabama pistol permits won’t be available until sometime in 2022

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — Alabama Governor Kay Ivey has signed a new law that creates a lifetime concealed carry permit for handgun owners. It’s usually a steady flow of people getting a pistol permit renewed at the Mobile County Sheriff’s Office. The prospect of a lifetime permit, for some, is an issue of convenience.

“Save me the trouble of being out in the sun right now doing this,” said Larry Cochran as he walked into MCSO headquarters to renew his pistol permit. According to a statement from Mobile County’s Sheriff: “The Sheriff’s Association agreed to it and supported the bill. However, nothing can be done until the database is completed and that is the responsibility of the State. This database will include all who currently hold permits and those who would be prohibited.” A strong demand for lifetime permits is expected next year.

“I think it will be very popular, we have a lot of people that renew five years at a time,” said Sgt. John Spivey with the Sheriff’s Office. Alabama handgun owners won’t have to wait a lifetime for a lifetime permit but they’ll have to wait a while longer. No county will issue the permit until sometime in 2022. First ALEA is required to create a statewide database first. That would then be accessible by all sheriff’s offices in the state. Some gun owners say the permit process only hinders the law-abiding.

“So the ability to get a lifetime permit for those of us who are responsible gun owners and only want to use it for good intended purposes I think it’s going to be a good thing in the long run and cost efficient for those who care about the law,” said permit holder Dakota Williams.

According to the text of the bill, the cost is $300 for people 59 and under, half that for people 60 and up. Some worry the high cost could be too expensive, others argue it’s worth it. ALEA’s database is supposed to be up and running by October. Alabama Gun laws haven’t seen this much overhaul since 2013. That was when the state approved the so-called “omnibus gun bill.” That streamlined the permit process and expanded some gun rights.