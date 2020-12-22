LifeSouth to hold several blood drives to fight ‘critical’ need

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — LifeSouth says there’s a critical need for blood right now. Several upcoming blood drives are planned to help bolster supplies.

Here are the upcoming dates and locations:

Thursday 12/31/20

9 am – 5 pm

Tractor Supply Co

1212 Old 63 South, Lucedale, MS 39452

Thursday 12/31/20

10 am – 5pm

Walmart

7855 Moffet Rd, Semmes, AL 36575

Thursday 12/31/20

10 am – 5pm

Pinebrook Shopping Center

3980-J Airport Blvd, Mobile, AL 36608

Thursday 12/31/20

10 am – 5 pm

Piggly Wiggly – Foley

Piggly Wiggly – Fairhope

Friday 1/1/21

11 am – 6pm

GameStop

685 Schillinger Rd, Mobile, AL 36695

Friday 1/1/21

12pm – 5pm

Citronelle Market Place

19500 N 3rd Street, Citronelle, AL 36522

Friday 1/1/21

Pinebrook Shopping Center

3980-J Airport Blvd, Mobile, AL 36608

Friday 1/1/21

11 am – 6pm

Krispy Kreme

S. McKenzie Street, Foley

