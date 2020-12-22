LifeSouth to hold several blood drives to fight ‘critical’ need

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — LifeSouth says there’s a critical need for blood right now. Several upcoming blood drives are planned to help bolster supplies.
Here are the upcoming dates and locations:
Thursday 12/31/20
9 am – 5 pm
Tractor Supply Co
1212 Old 63 South, Lucedale, MS 39452
Thursday 12/31/20
10 am – 5pm
Walmart
7855 Moffet Rd, Semmes, AL 36575
Thursday 12/31/20
10 am – 5pm
Pinebrook Shopping Center
3980-J Airport Blvd, Mobile, AL 36608
Thursday 12/31/20
10 am – 5 pm
Piggly Wiggly – Foley
Piggly Wiggly – Fairhope
Friday 1/1/21
11 am – 6pm
GameStop
685 Schillinger Rd, Mobile, AL 36695
Friday 1/1/21
12pm – 5pm
Citronelle Market Place
19500 N 3rd Street, Citronelle, AL 36522
Friday 1/1/21
Pinebrook Shopping Center
3980-J Airport Blvd, Mobile, AL 36608
Friday 1/1/21
11 am – 6pm
Krispy Kreme
S. McKenzie Street, Foley
