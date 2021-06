MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — WKRG is teaming up with LifeSouth to host a blood drive.

The blood drive will be held Wednesday, June 30, between 10 a.m. and 5 p.m. in the WKRG News 5 parking lot.

Every donor will receive a Chick-Fil-A gift card, a $10 e-gift card, a coupon for a free pint of Blue Bell ice cream, and a free car wash, while supplies last.

For every donation, LifeSouth will give a young patient at USA Health Children’s and Women’s Hospital a cuddly Beau the Bloodhound.