LifeSouth Summer Blood Drive underway, donors to receive COVID-19 antibodies tests

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — Our LifeSouth Summer Blood Drive is underway at the WKRG studio in Mobile.

The blood mobile will be outside our studios in the parking lot from 10 a.m. – 5 p.m. Wednesday. Special COVID-19 precautions will be taken. Temperatures will be checked and they are limiting the amount of donors in the blood mobile at one time. LifeSouth will be wiping down beds between each and every donor.

As part of the testing process, every donor will receive a free COVID-19 Antibodies test.

“If you do have the antibodies, and your test comes back positive, we will probably reach out to you to see if you’d be willing to do convalescent plasma. That helps patients that are in the hospitals that are dealing with COVID-19, it’s been pretty successful in helping a lot of patients get better,” said Angela Williams, the district community development coordinator for LifeSouth.

Donors will receive their antibodies test results on their donor portal on LifeSouth’s website.

