Lifesouth says blood donations badly needed after Zeta

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — Hurricane Zeta has caused an already low blood supply in our community to become even lower. Lifesouth says many blood drives at businesses and schools have been canceled. The community blood supply continues to be dangerously low due to the impact of COVID-19 and prior storms.

Here is more information in a press release from Lifesouth:

LifeSouth urges regular and first-time donors give blood as soon as possible. LifeSouth officials report that Zeta could not have come at a worse time, as there is a national shortage of blood, and the storm has impacted much-needed blood drives. Blood donors are needed every day to make sure blood is available to help patients in local hospitals. There is no substitute for human blood, patients rely on blood donations from healthy individuals. Donating ensures blood will be available to help those who may be injured or need a blood transfusion to survive. Currently, all blood types are needed, especially type O donors. All blood donors receive a wellness screen prior to donation and each donation will be tested for COVID-19 antibodies. To find a blood drive close to you or to learn more about the donation process, call LifeSouth’s toll-free number, 1-888-795-2707 or make an appointment at www.lifesouth.org. Lifesouth

