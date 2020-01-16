LifeSouth needs blood donations, giving free movie tickets to donors

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — LifeSouth Community Blood Centers sent a release on Thursday calling for an emergency need of all blood types in the Coastal Alabama region.

The current shortage is related to an increase in need at area hospitals and a decrease in donations throughout the holiday season. January is always a difficult time of year, however this year has been significantly worse, affecting blood centers across the country. LifeSouth Press Release

LifeSouth provides blood to University Hospital (formerly USA Medical Center), USA Children’s & Women’s Hospital, Mobile Infirmary, Thomas Hospital, North Baldwin Infirmary, Atmore Community Hospital, Grove Hill Hospital and Springhill Medical Center.

Anyone who donates between January 16 and January 20 will receive a free movie ticket and health screening.

More Information on giving blood:

January is also National Blood Donor Month, aimed at keeping the nation’s blood supply ready to meet the needs of patients. LifeSouth and area hospitals are urging the community to give blood now for local patients.

Donors must be at least 17 or 16 with parental permission, weigh a minimum of 110 pounds and be in good health. A photo ID is needed. LifeSouth’s donor centers are located at 967 Hillcrest Road in Mobile and 12526 Capital Drive in Daphne. LifeSouth’s bloodmobiles will also be out at many locations in coming days (see attachment for schedule of upcoming blood drives).

For additional information about donation or to find a blood drive near you, call LifeSouth toll-free at 888-795-2707 or visit www.lifesouth.org. Appointments can also be made online.

