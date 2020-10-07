LifeSouth, local hospitals concerned as blood supply depletes

FILE – In this Thursday, March 26, 2020 file photo, vials of blood for testing and a donated bag of blood will be sent for testing and use at an American Red Cross blood drive at the Carbondale YMCA in Carbondale, Pa. On Thursday, April 2, 2020, the U.S. government eased restrictions on blood donations from gay men and other key groups because of a drop in the nation’s blood supply triggered by the coronavirus outbreak. (Jake Danna Stevens/The Times-Tribune via AP)

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — LifeSouth faces an emergency need for blood donors, especially type O positive. Hospitals have resumed normal operations, but donations continue to decline, because of COVID-19. Schools, businesses community events and churches who hold blood drives regularly, are unable to because of closures and limited hours. LifeSouth and hospitals are worried if donations do not increase, patient care will be affected.

Type O positive blood is the most transfused type and critical for accident and trauma patients. Right now, LifeSouth has a one-day supply of O positive blood, which means there is not enough to make sure hospitals have what is needed, and because there is a national shortage, blood centers across the country are not able to help.

LifeSouth asks all blood donors, especially O positive donors, to please come in and donate and reminds the public that is safe to donate blood. As Hurricane Delta moves closer to Alabama’s coast, hospitals brace for a significant hit. The community blood supply is already low due to the impact of COVID-19 and Hurricane Sally, and blood donors are needed today and over the next two days to help prepare for the effect of this storm.

Visit www.lifesouth.org to find the closest blood center or blood drive near you or call LifeSouth’s toll-free number, 1-888-795-2707.

