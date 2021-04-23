LifeSouth holding blood drive to honor Mobile Police dispatcher battling COVID-19

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — A blood drive is being held in honor of Dakota Lee Vest-Wright, a Mobile Police Department dispatcher who is battling COVID-19. Wright was pregnant when she was admitted to the hospital for complications due to COVID-19 and had to deliver her baby early.

The blood drive is at LifeSouth Donor Center at 957 Hillcrest Road in Mobile and begins this Saturday, April 24, and continues until Sunday, May 1. Hours for the blood drive are as follows:

Saturday: 8 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Sunday: Noon to 5 p.m.

Monday and Tuesday: 9 a.m. to 7 p.m.

Wednesday through Friday: 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Refreshments will be served.