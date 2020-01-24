LifeSouth Continues Emergency Need for All Blood Types

Unedited press release from LifeSouth

LifeSouth continues to ask blood donors and the community to help the blood supply by donating, and all blood types are needed.

LifeSouth and LifeSouth blood donors help patients at local hospitals, and donors are needed now to make sure blood is available for victims of accidents, those having surgery or being patients being treated for cancers and other illnesses.

“A drop in donations is normal this time of year, but we have experienced a significant decrease,” said Marty Pittman, district director for LifeSouth. “Donors are needed every day, and we are asking our community to help. It is the blood donated before tragedy strikes that is crucial to help patients.”

Donors are asked to visit a LifeSouth location or blood drive. It is a great time to become a blood donor, or for regular blood donors to donate and bring a friend.

All donors receive a thank you gift, and a mini-physical, including blood pressure, temperature, iron level and cholesterol screen.

To find a blood drive near you, call LifeSouth toll-free at 888-795-2707 or visit lifesouth.org. Online appointments can also be made on the website. Donors must be at least 17 or 16 with parental permission, weigh a minimum of 110 pounds and be in good health. A photo ID is needed. LifeSouth’s donor centers are located at 967 Hillcrest Road in Mobile and 26125 Capital Drive in Daphne. LifeSouth’s bloodmobiles will also be out at many locations in coming days (see attachment for schedule of upcoming blood drives).

