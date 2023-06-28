MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — LifeSouth community blood center partnered with WKRG today in a community blood drive.

From 10 a.m. to 5 p.m., two buses were parked outside of the News 5 building as Mobile residents rolled up their sleeves and donated.

Today, 60 people donated which will save 180 lives.

“I often tell people, when you donate with us you are actually helping to save a life of a neighbor or a friend or a coworker,” District community development coordinator, Angela Williams said.

As more people spend time outside in the summer months the demand for blood donations increases. Donations made today will go to local hospitals in Mobile and Baldwin County.

“What a joy to give back to another human being, because there’s no substitution to human blood,” Williams said.

WKRG has been hosting this blood drive since 2014.

“I love coming to it every year,” donor Daniel Phillips said.

If you were not able to donate today, you can go to any of the LifeSouth Community blood centers.