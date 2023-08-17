MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — She made her television debut on the CBS hit reality show Survivor Ghost Island, and now she is on another reality show, this time on The CW. It’s called ‘Fight to Survive.’ Libby Vincek joined Cherish Lombard on The Red Couch on The 4 on 5 to talk about the new CW reality show that airs every Thursday at 7:00 pm.

Cherish Lombard:

Congratulations on the baby! That was one of the questions we had in the newsroom– “Was she pregnant on the show?”

Libby Vincek:

No, Thank goodness I was not pregnant on the show. I’m 30 weeks now, but we filmed about a year ago. So thankfully, baby was not present then.

Cherish Lombard:

All of us who have been pregnant were thinking, “Okay, how do you eat bugs and things when you’re pregnant?” Baby’s much happier you’re not eating that.

Libby Vincek:

Happy with all the good things we’re putting in my body for him. But yes, I was definitely having to eat the bugs, eat snakes, eat all the things that we could find out there are filming. So it was tough.

Cherish Lombard:

These two shows– We know they’re very similar. How are they different?

Libby Vincek:

So Survivor is all about you know, aligning with people and trying to make it to the end. So that’s sort of what Fight to Survive is like. However, in Fight to Survive, you are all given– every contestant is given– a certain tool. And then there are also resources that you can own. And if you want any of those tools or resources you have to legitimately fight and beat a drum and say, “I want to fight you for your tool because that will help me survive better.” In Survivor, you have challenges and you have food challenges, food reward challenges. We were not given food reward challenges. We weren’t given any food and no rice, and you don’t have a tribe that you are like given. You have to sort of decide if you want to survive on your own or align with some people and just figure out how to get through the challenge together. So it’s up to you if you want to align with anybody. And that’s that also made it very difficult.

Cherish Lombard:

So what do these fights entail?

Libby Vincek:

Oh my gosh. So, okay, I will tell you, I did not know that I had to like literally fight. I knew that it was going to be something that we had to do, but I didn’t know it was going to be that physical. So I’m not a confrontational person. So when we found out what the fights were like, I was like, “Oh my gosh, what is going to be my strategy here?” But the fights are a nine-foot circle, like in every direction– I guess it’s a nine-foot rope circle and you have to fight and gain possession of this totem, of this big iron heavy totem, and get it outside of the rope so you can’t knee anybody in the head, you can’t punch anyone, but you have to wrestle them and get sole possession of this. And get it outside of the ropes. So it is very intense. But you when you’re out there, it’s so primitive. So you really do like I mean, I was with what we call now is called Team Fight. I was on Team Fight. So we were all about the physical and like just primitive way of living out there.

Cherish Lombard:

And you’re a personal trainer, so I’m sure that helped. We all have to know, though, about the food– going back to the food. I read that you grew up hunting, fishing, camping– That must have helped when you had to find that food.

Libby Vincek:

Yeah, you know, I. I have definitely spent time outside and have been around hunting and been around, you know, foraging and things like that. It made me a lot more comfortable out there. And that’s what I learned going into this was it’s all about finding ways to be comfortable when you’re surviving on an island, you have to mentally be very strong.