MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — LGBTQ activist Bryan Fuenmayor said that the Pope’s decision is a big one for the Catholic Church, but more could be done within the church to make LGBTQ members feel more accepted.

Pope Francis formally allowed priests to bless same-sex couples Monday morning following a new document explaining a change in Vatican policy.

The policy insists that people seeking God’s love and mercy shouldn’t be subject to “an exhaustive moral analysis” to receive it.

Even though the Pope allowed same-sex couples to be blessed, the blessing does not apply to couples who are seeking marriage.

“It doesn’t really change their doctrine towards same-sex couples,” Fuenmayor said. “They still believe in marriage, that it’s a sin, meaning that it’s immoral and bad. But I do view this as a very tiny step forward. And at the very least, it still sends a positive message and any kind of movement forward, I’ll take it. Right. So do they deserve a trophy? No, of course not. I mean, this is very they still have a long way to go.”

Archbishop Thomas Rodi released a statement in response to the Pope’s decision.

This morning the Vatican issued the Declaration, ‘Fiducia Supplicans,’ which was approved by Pope Francis. Since it was only released today, there has not been sufficient time to reflect upon it. In particular, reflection and consultation will be necessary in order to determine the most appropriate fashion to give a blessing to a couple while at the same time, and as required by the Vatican document, avoiding any element that remotely resembles a marriage rite. It is also important to note that the Archdiocese of Mobile is always guided by the teachings of the Holy Father. Archbishop Thomas Rodi – Archdiocese of Mobile

The Vatican’s declaration said priests should decide on a case-by-case basis whether to bless a couple and “should not prevent or prohibit the Church’s closeness to people in every situation in which they might seek God’s help through a simple blessing.”