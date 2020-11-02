Lengthy power outages post Hurricane Zeta

CITRONELLE, Ala. (WKRG) — Four days after Hurricane Zeta and there are still 18 thousand residents on the Gulf Coast without power.

Citronelle is one of those communities dealing with damage and extensive outages. Residents still have high spirits though, saying, “It’s been tough, but we’re surviving. I’m thankful for all of progress that we’ve had already and it’s just been four days. We’re okay were going to get it when we get it.”

Statewide Alabama Power expects restoration to be at 95% by Tuesday but that doesn’t include the majorly hit areas. Below is a timeline of when to expect power restoration in those areas.

Saraland- Monday

Mt. Vernon- Tuesday

Citronelle/Clark County(Thomasville, Grove Hill, Jackson)- Thursday

Alabama Power says Hurricane Zeta hitting across the state spreads out manpower. They have crews from 19 different states and Canada. With the extensive damage in those communities still without power, comes complication with restoration. Beth Thomas with Alabama Power says, “There is a lot of damage to infrastructure. There are a lot of broken poles, a lot of wire on the ground. There are a lot of trees down. We can’t even begin our restoration work until many of those trees are removed. The damage that we have seen to our infrastructure is similar to what we experienced during Hurricane Katrina.”

With these complications though, communities are still coming together. Martin says, “All I’ve heard is good. You know seeing everybody working and providing food. Our Mayor has done a great job.” Power has already been restored to 159 thousand in Mobile and the surrounding areas and more than 400 thousand statewide.

