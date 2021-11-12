LendingTree Bowl leaving Ladd, moving to Hancock Whitney Stadium

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — Ladd-Peebles Stadium is losing another high-profile football game.

WKRG Sports has confirmed the Lending Tree Bowl, scheduled for Dec. 18, is moving to Hancock Whitney Stadium. LendingTree Bowl President Jerry Silverstein and University of South Alabama Director of Athletics Joel Erdmann announced the move Friday afternoon.

“The move to the new stadium has lots to offer our participating universities giving them access to upgraded sports medicine capabilities, practice facilities, fan engagement, and meeting areas,” said LendingTree Bowl Executive Director, Sherrie Dyal. “We are thrilled to be able to offer these to our guests and compete with the amenities other bowl games are able to offer.”

Last year, Ladd also lost the Senior Bowl, which had been played at Ladd for 70 years before moving to USA’s new stadium.

Mobile County Public Schools announced in October it would no longer hold events at Ladd-Peebles. This decision came in the wake of five people being shot during the fourth quarter of the Oct. 15 Williams versus Vigor football game.