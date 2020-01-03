LendingTree Bowl football teams visit children at USA Children’s and Women’s Hospital

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — Both teams that are set to compete in the LendingTree Bowl on Monday visited the children at the USA Children’s and Women’s Hospital earlier this morning. The Louisiana Ragin’ Cajuns and the Miami RedHawks both explained how important it is to them to be there for the children and light up their day.

Linebacker for the Louisiana Ragin’ Cajuns, Jacques Boudreaux, explained how it felt to see the children’s faces lit up when he walked in the room. “Football players and people in athletics they mean a lot and sometimes those are the kids hero’s. Hopefully we can make a great impact on the children and hopefully be some of their hero’s and brighten their day up.”

I spoke with Nathan Jacobs from the Miami RedHawks about what it means to him to be there for the children. “We are here to brighten their day Come in and spread job and hopefully make them laugh a little bit. I think it’s not going to make their day but our day as well.”

You could just feel the warmth illuminating from the children’s smiles when they saw all of the football players walk into the room. A great day to spread joy at the USA Children’s and Women’s Hospital!

