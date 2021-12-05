LendingTree Bowl announces teams playing in 2021 game

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — On Sunday, Dec. 5, The Lending Tree Bowl announced the teams playing in this year’s game. Liberty will face off against East Michigan. Both teams will make their first appearances in the LendingTree Bowl.

Another first at this year’s game, it will be played at Hancock-Whitney Stadium on the campus of the University of South Alabama in Mobile.

The Liberty Flames (7-5), is also the first FBS Independent team to play at the LendingTree Bowl, and Eastern Michigan (7-5) is representing one of the eight teams from the MAC West Division.

Eastern Michigan University (EMU) Vice President/Director of Athletics Scott Wetherbee, released a statement about the team’s participation in the Lending Tree Bowl. He said, “This is an exciting opportunity for our program to represent this university on a national stage,” said Wetherbee.