SEMMES, Ala. (WKRG) — The pandemic caused visits to local libraries to plummet in recent years. Library workers hope simple programs like one tonight in Semmes help lock more people into library use through Legos. Books are often top of mind when it comes to libraries. There are so many more programs and services. At the Semmes branch, they’ve had a weekly “Fun with Legos” time for the past 10 years.

Break out the bricks. It’s a small assortment of lego bricks that kids build on each week.

It happens Tuesdays from 4 to 5 in the afternoon and is open for kids six and up.

That’s really just the start. The goal is to get them in the door and into other programs and volunteer opportunities that the library offers.

“It helps promote learning through physical development and mental development, the library is a great place to learn and practice social skills,” said Jaime Lee with the Semmes branch. As kids age out of Legos, they might grow into other programs. The chess club for example is geared toward young adults. Getting families in the door helps the people here learn more about the community they serve and opens up new ways for them to change programs to better meet needs in Semmes and around Mobile County. For more information about the programs across the Mobile County Public Library system, click here.