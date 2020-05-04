Legendary Mobile baseball figure passes away

Mobile’s Wayne Hattaway, who spent 65 years working in professional baseball, died April 30 at the age of 80.

Hattaway began his career at age 12 as bat boy for the Mobile Bears in 1952. In 1962, he was hired by the Minnesota Twins and would spend the next 55 years with the organization, mostly in the minor leagues as a clubhouse manager, trainer, equipment manager, and traveling secretary. Eventually he became a bench coach for the big league team under manager Ron Gardenhire.

Hattaway was beloved by generations of minor and major league players. He was nicknamed “Big Fella,” because that’s what he called most players. That, and “Big un.”

“He loved baseball,” said Charley Walters, a former Twins players and longtime columnist for the St. Paul Pioneer Press. “Baseball was his life.”

Hattaway was a graduate of Murphy High School. He spent part of the 2001 season working for the Mobile BayBears.

Hattaway passed away in Mobile from cancer.