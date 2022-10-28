MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — A former University of Georgia football coach and athletic director has passed away.

Vince Dooley, 90, was a native of Mobile and attended Auburn University in the 1950s. UGA hired him as a head coach of the football team in 1964. Dooley went on to win 201 games and a national championship in his 25 years at the university.

After he retired as the coach, he continued on as Georgia’s athletic director lifting the program to national prominence. He retired from the school in 2004.

His cause of death has not been released and his funeral arrangements are pending.