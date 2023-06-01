MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — Mobile County Public Schools announced they finalized contracts for major renovations at LeFlore Magnet High School, according to a release. The school system is now waiting for state approval to begin construction.

The “new and majorly renovated, state-of-the-art LeFlore High School will front St. Stephens Rd,” reads the release

The project includes the demolition of the current Just 4 campus. The site of the Just 4 campus will be the new home of additional classroom space. The project is expected to start in July and will “boost the entire Toulminville community.”

The project is expected to take two years and will be done in three phases, “allowing students to continue to attend the school during renovation,” reads the release.