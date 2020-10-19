Leflore grad stars in upcoming streaming Christmas movie

ATLANTA (WKRG) — Jessi Thompson Nicolet, a graduate of Leflore High School, is starring in a new Christmas movie that is available for streaming on Nov. 1.

“Christmas in Carolina,” filmed in Atlanta, is set to stream on Roku Nov. 1. Nicolet plays Blythe, the plucky best friend in the upcoming family-friendly comedy. Her character lights up the screen as the fun-loving, hopeful wingman, who gives her husband-hunting friend helpful tips on how to win over her new beau’s mom.

The Alabama A&M University grad shares the screen with Darius McCrary and Kelli Shanygne Williams of “Family Matters” fame. McCrary and Williams rekindle the warmth of family love portrayed in their long-running hit ’90s sitcom. The romantic comedy follows the life of Elle Moore, a career-centered woman who finds love with a former NBA player turned businessman, and a renewed hope in the Christmas spirit.

Nicolet took her first acting class in 2011 where she was bitten by the acting bug, and is a student of the prestigious Mornell Studios. Her most notable roles include Monica Sykes on the crime investigative TV series “Fatal Attraction” and as Monica in TV mini-series “LUST.” She also did voiceover work in the TV mini-series “Foul Play.”

