MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — Hundreds of students are getting some extra motivation in Mobile. The Alabama Joint Leadership Development Conference is happening today. This is going to be a gathering of students all over the state with the vast majority coming from Mobile and Baldwin Counties.

Yesterday they were setting up inside the convention center for this conference.

1800 students will spend the day getting motivated, networking, and learning about new opportunities for jobs after graduation. This is primarily focused on students going into technical fields, agriculture, Alabama career, and technical students. The conference is meant to build Alabama’s college-bound and career-ready workforce with job skills, leadership training, and exposure to career opportunities. Students can network and also benchmark their skills

“We bring in high-powered professional development trainers to provide these students with the employability skill training to enter a 21st-century workforce,” said Education Administrator Craig Collins. This is one of a couple of conferences happening in the state. another will be taking place later this week at the opposite end of Alabama in Huntsville. Then next week is a virtual conference on the 14th. For more information check their website.