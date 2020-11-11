Lawmakers continue to push for changes to stop ‘revolving door of crime’

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — A murder suspect in Mobile was arrested Tuesday and court records show he was already accused of another murder in Northern Alabama.

State lawmakers have been working on putting legislation in place to stop the so-called revolving door of crime.

State Representative Chip Brown has been behind the push. He brought a bill to change the way bonds can be given out in the state of Alabama twice now.

“It is my number one priority in the legislature is to get this bill passed,” said Brown.

Brown’s bill, Aniah’s Law, is aimed at allowing judges to deny bond for violent criminals. It is named after Aniah Blanchard, the Auburn teen who was allegedly kidnapped and murdered last year by a man out on bond from a previous kidnapping, robbery, and attempted murder case.

As the Alabama Constitution reads now, only those charged with a capital crime can be held without bond. Brown’s bill would change that. “It gives prosecutors an opportunity to go to a judge and tell a judge hey this individual is going to be an imminent threat to the community, a threat to themselves, or is a flight risk and needs to be held without bond and here’s why,” explained Brown.

The bill, made progress in the Statehouse in February, passing unanimously out of the House of Representatives and the Senate Judiciary Committee. It was headed to the floor of the Senate when the COVID-19 outbreak hit.

“This in my opinion is a way to stop that revolving door of individuals that prey on the people of this state,” said Brown.

The revolving door, back in the spotlight again this week, after a murder in Mobile. The suspect, 22-year-old Lequinton King, was arrested Tuesday, in connection with the murder of 22-year-old Vincent Wilson.

Wilson was found dead inside of an apartment on Downtowner Boulevard on Friday afternoon.

Court records show King was out on bond for an August 2017 murder in the Anniston area. King was released from the Calhoun County Jail in November 2017 on bond. Prosecutors have filed a motion to revoke his bond in that case.

Brown says he thinks his bill could save lives. “It is frustrating because there are cases like that this weekend that it could potentially save lives, and we just have to wait, unfortunately,” he explained.

Brown says he plans to file the same exact bill that passed through the State House of Representatives in February for this upcoming session. He plans to file it early. If it is passed, voters wouldn’t see the amendment on the ballot until 2022.

