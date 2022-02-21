MOBILE COUNTY, Ala. (WKRG) — A former Prichard Mayor and longtime public servant dies over the weekend, his body returned home to Prichard Monday night.

Family, former and current city leaders, and friends all gathered along St. Stephens Road as former Mayor Ron Davis was escorted by Prichard Police back home.

His death was unexpected for everyone, He died from a medical complication while in a Birmingham hospital.

Those we spoke to tonight tell us he had humble, meek beginnings in Africatown and always wanted to serve his community. Davis’s cousin Alan Singleton said “That’s his legacy is that he loved people and served for the people. I don’t think Ron was serving selfishly, I think he always served because he saw a need for the city and a need that the people had.”

After serving as mayor for two terms from 2004 t0 2012, he didn’t stop there he also served on the housing authority and most recently on the water board as the Vice-Chairman. Davis was mayor during one of the most challenging times in the city’s history. During the Great Recession…Those who loved him say he loved the City of Prichard and put his all into this

Jaron Davis, his son told us “He was a great man, he taught me a lot, he was a competitive guy.. I followed in his footsteps and went to Troy and also ran track. And he left a big impact on my life.”

For now, all flags in the City of Prichard will remain at half-staff for someone who gave so much to this small town.