Large turnout for COVID tests before Thanksgiving in Mobile County

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — Not everyone’s going to adhere to the CDC’s advisory to cancel Thanksgiving travel. With that in mind, Mobile County health officials held special coronavirus testing hours at several locations Saturday so hundreds would “know before they go.” The line of cars at the main office of the county health department was about 70 deep before they started at 8 Saturday morning.

“It’s encouraging, I love that people want to know this information for their own health so they can make an informed decision on how they proceed for the next week or so,” said the Executive Director of Family Health with the Mobile County Health Department. Some of the families I spoke with said they didn’t even feel sick, they just wanted to be reasonably sure they weren’t carrying the virus before traveling.

“I realize the asymptomatic is out there so I wanted to ensure I was not asymptomatic or taking to my loved ones and exposing other people,” said Steve Marine. He was getting tested before traveling to Tennessee to see his family. The only thing more uncomfortable than a COVID test may be unknowingly carrying the illness to someone you love. That’s why the Crayton family was getting swabbed, to help protect an 80-year-old family member.

“[He has] health issues and we want to make sure that we don’t expose him to any COVID,” said Karen Crayton. She arrived with her children three hours before tests began Saturday morning. Between six Mobile County sites, officials planned to administer up to 1,200 tests Saturday. Some locations are administering tests up to 2 pm Saturday.