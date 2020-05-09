Large police presence off of I-65, Government Blvd. in Mobile deters traffic

Mobile County

by:

Posted: / Updated:

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — A large police presence could be seen in Mobile Saturday off of I-65 and Government Blvd. deterring traffic.

A News 5 viewer reached out informing us of the police presence.

News 5’s Gabby Easterwood was on scene to gather more information in which we’re still working to retrieve. We’ve reached out to MPD but have received no word regarding the reason for the heavy police presence as of yet.

A known homeless camp was spotted with police tape around the area. It is not known at the time if this in relation to the heavy presence.

For the time being, please avoid this area.

LATEST STORIES:

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Download the WKRG Weather APP for iOS Download the WKRG Weather APP for Android
Download the WKRG News APP for iOS Download the WKRG News APP for Android

Latest Videos

More Video

More Local News

More Mobile County
More Baldwin County
More Northwest Florida

Trending Stories

Trending Stories