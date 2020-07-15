Large dog bites woman as she rides her bike

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) -- Demone Clarke is a local firefighter at Mobile Fire-Rescue, but he also owns a lawn care business on the side called CPR Lawn Services. Clarke decided to help senior citizens during these trying times by offering them free lawn care.

Clarke says, “So right now, especially with everything that has been going on with the COVID and everything, we know it is not as easy for the seniors to move around and get around and things like that. So I was doing free yard services for seniors. We are going to do as many as we can handle until the end of the month.”