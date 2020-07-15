Large dog bites woman as she rides her bike

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — On Monday, July 13, at about 7:19 p.m., police responded to the 7600 block of Garden Grove Drive in reference to an animal bite. The woman stated while she was riding her bicycle, a large Mastiff approached her and bit her on her foot, causing a small cut to her foot. The owner of the dog was located, and the victim refused medical treatment.

