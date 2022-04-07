MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — A special dedication was made Thursday, April 7 in honor of someone who was very close to one of our WKRG staff members. L’arche Mobile dedicated one of their new houses, in honor of Devon Walsh’s late mother, Anne Walsh. Anne passed away a year and a half ago. She had volunteered with L’arche for decades.

Anne is pictured here in the center, along with her daughters Aimee (left), Devon (Center), and Mollie Walsh, and her husband, David Walsh. (2015)

L’arche Mobile provides homes for special needs adults and has several houses in Midtown Mobile. This house on Bradford Avenue will be called the Walsh House. L’arche Mobile Executive Director, Marty O’Malley, told Devon why they chose to name it in honor of her late mother.

“Your mother was on our board for over 20 years. Your mom was so special to us, and for us to remember her this way was really important,” said O’Malley.

The Excelsior Band was on hand for the house ribbon cutting today and led the crowd in a second line around the house.

Three special needs adults will live in the home along with their caregivers.

