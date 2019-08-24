LANCO to headline Greater Gulf State Fair

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) – Country group LANCO will be the headlining act for the 2019 Greater Gulf State Fair.

Marshall Tucker Band will take the Grandstand stage on the evening of Sunday, Oct. 27, and LANCO will be performing Saturday, Nov. 2.

LANCO serves as the first country group in a decade to appear at the top of the Billboard Country albums chart with a debut album, which now boasts over 423 million streams, with songs such as, “Greatest Love Story”, “Born to Love You,” and “Long Live Tonight.”

