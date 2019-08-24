LANCO to headline Greater Gulf State Fair

Mobile County

by: WKRG Staff

Posted: / Updated:

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) – Country group LANCO will be the headlining act for the 2019 Greater Gulf State Fair.

Marshall Tucker Band will take the Grandstand stage on the evening of Sunday, Oct. 27, and LANCO will be performing Saturday, Nov. 2.

LANCO serves as the first country group in a decade to appear at the top of the Billboard Country albums chart with a debut album, which now boasts over 423 million streams, with songs such as, “Greatest Love Story”, “Born to Love You,” and “Long Live Tonight.” 

Visit greatergulfstatefair.com or facebook.com/greatergulfstatefair for real-time updates.

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Latest Videos

More Video

More Local News

More Mobile County
More Baldwin County
More Northwest Florida

Don't Miss

Trending Stories