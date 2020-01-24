Lamical Perine named one of the Senior Bowl Players of the Week

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — Lamical Perine was named one of the Senior Bowl Players of the week!

News 5 Colleen Peterson was able to catch up with him to capture his reaction.

“The first day was fun for me because I was learning new playbooks and just being able to catch the ball in front of coaches to let them know what I can do,” Perine explained.

After being MVP of the Orange Bowl last season he has left behind a trail of fire everywhere he plays. He plays with passion and was beyond blessed to have started his career at Theodore Highschool and then became the running back start at the University of Florida.

Overall he is a well-rounded individual with a great character. He holds an incredible amount of talent and we can’t wait for him to showcase his skills this Saturday at the senior bowl.

LATEST STORIES: