Lakers to bounce “Boogie” from roster

ESPN reports that Mobile native Demarcus Cousins will be waived by the Los Angeles Lakers Sunday.
Cousins has not played this season as he rehabilitates a torn ACL that he suffered in the NBA Finals last spring as a member of the Golden State Warriors.
The Lakers were hoping that Cousins would be healthy enough to rejoin the team late in the season and Coach Lakers Frank Vogel said last there was a chance Cousins could return for the playoffs, but added he was still “a long way away” from full recovery.
Cousins has roughly $1 million left on his $3.5 million Laker contract.
Cousins is a graduate of LeFlore High School. He is four-time All-Star with the Sacramento Kings and the New Orleans Pelicans.