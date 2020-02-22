Lakers to bounce “Boogie” from roster

FILE – In this April 4, 2019, file photo, then-Golden State Warriors’ DeMarcus Cousins is shown during the first half of an NBA basketball game against the Los Angeles Lakers, in Los Angeles. The Los Angeles Lakers and the NBA say they’re investigating a claim that center DeMarcus Cousins threatened violence against a former girlfriend. The Lakers issued a statement saying they “take this claim seriously.” The team and the NBA both say they’re gathering information and looking into the allegations. (AP Photo/Marcio Jose Sanchez, File)

ESPN reports that Mobile native Demarcus Cousins will be waived by the Los Angeles Lakers Sunday.

Cousins has not played this season as he rehabilitates a torn ACL that he suffered in the NBA Finals last spring as a member of the Golden State Warriors.

The Lakers were hoping that Cousins would be healthy enough to rejoin the team late in the season and Coach Lakers Frank Vogel said last there was a chance Cousins could return for the playoffs, but added he was still “a long way away” from full recovery.

Cousins has roughly $1 million left on his $3.5 million Laker contract.

Cousins is a graduate of LeFlore High School. He is four-time All-Star with the Sacramento Kings and the New Orleans Pelicans.