Lakeland Drive shooting victim dies, Mobile Police expect murder charge

Mobile County

by:

Posted: / Updated:

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — After a shooting victim succumbed to his injuries, Mobile Police announced they would review the case with the District Attorney’s office to upgrade the charge to murder against the suspected shooter.

Jarvis Phillips, 20, could face a murder charge for shooting Nicholas McMillian, 22, according to a news release from Mobile Police.

Police arrived at Lakeland Drive on Aug. 30 5:39 p.m. and developed Phillips as a suspect. Phillips was arrested Aug. 31 and charged with attempted murder.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Download the WKRG Weather APP for iOS Download the WKRG Weather APP for Android
Download the WKRG News APP for iOS Download the WKRG News APP for Android

Latest Videos

More Video

More Local News

3-Day Forecast

Trending Stories