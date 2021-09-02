Lakeland Drive shooting victim dies, Mobile Police expect murder charge

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — After a shooting victim succumbed to his injuries, Mobile Police announced they would review the case with the District Attorney’s office to upgrade the charge to murder against the suspected shooter.

Jarvis Phillips, 20, could face a murder charge for shooting Nicholas McMillian, 22, according to a news release from Mobile Police.

Police arrived at Lakeland Drive on Aug. 30 5:39 p.m. and developed Phillips as a suspect. Phillips was arrested Aug. 31 and charged with attempted murder.