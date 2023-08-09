MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — Lagniappe Home Store announced it will close its Mobile retail furniture in a press release Wednesday.

The store, located at 314 S. University Blvd., will start total liquidation on Thursday, but Lagniappe’s Daphne location will remain open.

Lagniappe’s Mobile location will have a store-closing sale starting Thursday with “major discounts” on its furniture, leather upholstery and premium bedding. Other discounts such as 65% off heirloom rugs and 50% off all mirrors, lamps, wall art and other accessories will also apply.

“We are immensely grateful to our wonderful staff and all our loyal patrons who have supported Lagniappe Home Store in Mobile, allowing us to serve you by doing what we love, which is making your vision for your home a reality,” owner Kevin Booker said. “However, it is necessary for us to downsize our business at this time.”

Although, the Mobile location, which has been voted “Best Home Furninghings Store” in the Mobile and Baldwin County Nappies, is closing, Lagniappe will continue to serve the community from its Daphne location.