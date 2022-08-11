MOBILE COUNTY, Ala. (WKRG) — High school football will return to Ladd-Peebles Stadium this season, according to stadium officials. Ladd-Peebles Board chair Ann Davis said The Mobile City Council has asked the stadium to “host some of the high school games this Fall.”

The stadium is in the process of working on a contract with Mobile County Public School System and officials plan to meet with district administration sometime next week to “discuss the specifics,” according to Davis.

WKRG News 5 reached out to the school district for comment. A spokesperson previously told WKRG they “are finalizing [the] football schedules and will release them soon.”

Mobile County Public Schools pulled high school football games from the stadium after five people were shot at a Williamson-Vigor game on Oct. 15. Hezekiah Belfon was later arrested and charged in that shooting. Belfon is currently being held in jail without bond and faces five counts of attempted murder.

The Williamson-Vigor game shooting was not the first case of gun violence at Ladd-Peebles. In 2019, nine people were injured at a game between Williamson and LeFlore.

This is a developing story. WKRG News 5 is working to gather more information. We will update this story as more information becomes available.