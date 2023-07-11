The city of Mobile and the Mobile County public school board continued negotiations over the sale of Ladd-Peebles stadium; however, some city council members said the city and the school board are at a stand-off.

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — The City of Mobile and the Mobile County Public School board continued negotiations over the sale of Ladd-Peebles stadium; however, some city council members said the city and the school board are at a stand-off.

The school board hoped to reduce the stadium’s current capacity to a ‘more appropriate’ size. In the agreement sent to the board, the city said they want to keep at least 30,000 seats in the stadium to assure the continuation of HBCU and bowl games.

“I’m sure they’d like to have a 60,000-seat stadium out there, but it just doesn’t fit what we need,” John Hatcher, a Mobile County Public School Board member, said.

Hatcher said that due to ongoing negotiations, he could not say how many seats the school system wants. He said the reduction of seats would not be a significant amount.

‘There’s no organization that wouldn’t play there because of it being reduced to the size we’re proposing,” Hatcher said.

Before the school board can vote on the deal, the agreement must be vetted by the school board’s attorney and the superintendent. From there the superintendent would put the deal on the board meeting’s agenda for voting.

“The most important thing here is the city needs to do what the city thinks is best for the city of Mobile. Mobile County Public School Board has to what is best for the Mobile County Public School System and its children,” Hatcher said.

City council members said that the city and the school board are two completely different types of government that operate differently.

“Trying to get a document in front of both bodies that everybody can agree on is where we are,” James Barber, City of Mobile Chief of Staff, said.

The city hopes the school board will vote to finalize the sale with plenty of time to make repairs to the field before high school football season begins.

“I think for the most part, I think everything’s pretty much in agreement except for that one issue,” Barber said.

If the sale agreement is rejected by the school board, the entire deal would be terminated. That would put the city and school board in a position to start from scratch.