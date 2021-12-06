Ladd-Peebles shooting suspect named one of Mobile Police’s ‘most wanted’

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — The suspect in the shooting at Ladd-Peebles Stadium has now been named one of MobilePolice’s most wanted.

Hezekiah Belfon is wanted for the shooting at a high school football game on Oct. 15. Police say the 19-year-old fired a gun into a crowd of people at the stadium. Five people were hurt.

19-year-old Jai Scott was arrested the day after the shooting and charged with five counts of attempted murder. Scott was in court last week. A 15-year-old was also arrested.

Mobile police ask anyone with information on where Belfon is located, call (251) 208-7211 or send a message at mobilepd.org/crimetip.

Mobile Police list three on their “Most Wanted” page. Joshua Smiley is wanted for an Aug. 13 killing on Amsterdam St.. DeAngelo Demetrius is listed as “arrested” after being taken into custody for allegedly killing a 74-year-old at his Florida St. apartment.