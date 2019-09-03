Ladd-Peebles mass shooting started with fight between 2 people

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — Mobile Public Safety Director James Barber says, according to surveillance video, a fight between two people led to the mass shooting at Ladd-Peebles Stadium Friday night.

The shots were fired in the concourse of the stadium as the LeFlore-Williamson High School football game was ending . Nine people were shot. The victims ranged in age from 15-47. Six have been released from the hospital.

17-year-old Deangelo Parnell was arrested Saturday and charged with 9 counts of attempted murder. Parnell was not one of the two people involved in the initial fight, but he did pull out a gun, Barber said.

No shots were fired during that initial fight. However, about 7 minutes later, right as the game ended, Barber says two groups, one consisting of students from LeFlore HS, the other from Williamson, began fighting again. Barber says that’s when Parnell pulled out the gun again and started firing.

The city is working with Mobile County Public Schools to increase security measures at football games. The superintendent is expected to outline those changes on Wednesday.

On Monday, Parnell’s bond was set at $540,000.