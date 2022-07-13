MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — The man accused of shooting five people at Ladd-Peebles Stadium in 2021 was set to have his preliminary hearing on July 13; however, the hearing was postponed. Two adults and three teenagers were injured during the shooting.

Hezekiah Belfon was on the run for several months until March 2022 when officers in St. Augustine, Fla. found him during a traffic stop. Belfon went before a judge in June and was denied bond.

Belfon faces five attempted murder charges for the five people who were injured. He also faces charges of having a pistol in a vehicle and receiving stolen property. Belfon’s new hearing date is set for August 2, 2022.