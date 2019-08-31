Ladd mass shooting seen by security cameras

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — A Ladd stadium official said police reviewed stadium security video system Friday night. The official indicated they have very good pictures of the event.

Police are continuing their investigation. We are told they are also trying to confirm if there was more than one shooter.

The incident happened in the stadium concourse at the conclusion of the game. A Ladd official clarified that stadium staff does not use metal detectors at high school events.

The video in this story is from 2016. Early that year, the stadium’s security cameras were upgraded with motion detection and remote access, helping security nab people who were sneaking around after hours.