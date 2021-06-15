Labor shortage impacting the price you pay for seafood

BAYOU LA BATRE, Ala. (WKRG) — There have been all kinds of shortages recently, but the latest one could hit your wallet when it comes to your dinner plans.

Several people we spoke with in the seafood industry say a shortage of workers and a higher demand is driving up the prices.

Rodney Fox has been in the oyster business for about 40 years, he says there has been a shortage in the seafood industry.

“There’s so much demand right now,” said Fox.

He explained part of the problem is there aren’t enough workers on the boats and in other parts of the industry.

“Extreme shortage of workers on boats. That’s affecting the amount of product we can get. A lot of the guys just are not working. They don’t want to work,” said Fox.

He says it has a trickle-down effect.

We spoke with one man who has sold seafood for about 20 years, he didn’t want to speak with us on camera, but says the price he pays for seafood is high. He has to sell double the amount of seafood to make the amount he normally would get.

“Prices are pretty high and I expect them to go higher,” said Fox.

Fox says he has seen worse, but is concerned.

“I’ve seen Katrina, I’ve seen BP. It’s not that bad. I will say it’s getting worse. I’m worried what will happen when we get to August, September we will get to that sort of situation where the product you get is very very subpar and very very scarce and you see outrageous pricing. That’s not good for the industry and not good for the individuals,” said Fox.

Fox says he believes some of the demand is due in part to the pandemic and more people going out to eat again.