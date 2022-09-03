MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — Maybe there’s a car you want to buy. Or maybe you want to look around. There’s something for every grade of a gearhead at the Grounds this weekend. The Gulf Coast Motor Show Labor Day Showdown started Saturday.

The show brings together custom cars and bikes from around the region. Organizers said there is a wide variety of wheels for every taste.

“You’ll see everything from hotrods to custom cars to custom bikes, electric cars, lowriders, all across the board,” said Archie Wright with the Labor Day Showdown.

The show continues Sunday at the Grounds in west Mobile. The admission cost is $15. For the first time, a small group of electric cars is part of the show.